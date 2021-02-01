$1.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) to announce $1.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Xperi’s earnings. Xperi reported earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xperi will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.94 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Xperi.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.00 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XPER shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Xperi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $19.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Xperi has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $22.09.

In related news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $128,239.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,002.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Xperi by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,079,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,877,000 after buying an additional 380,705 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Xperi by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,891,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after buying an additional 204,006 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Xperi by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,953,000 after buying an additional 440,922 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Xperi by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 770,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after buying an additional 69,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its position in Xperi by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 723,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after buying an additional 305,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

