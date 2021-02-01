10,000 Shares in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Bought by Legal Advantage Investments Inc.

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 87.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $18.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.89. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $20.63.

