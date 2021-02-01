10,050 Shares in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,502,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,432,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth $58,645,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 2,652,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,627,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth $44,582,000. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

RKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

NYSE RKT opened at $21.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $34.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.