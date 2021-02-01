11,959 Shares in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,847,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,967,000 after purchasing an additional 179,085 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,923,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,024,000 after purchasing an additional 371,964 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 683,534 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,651,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,211,000 after purchasing an additional 65,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,421,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,154,000 after buying an additional 271,831 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $80,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric stock opened at $22.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average is $20.57.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $509.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.33%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

