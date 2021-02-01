12Ships Market Cap Hits $17.87 Million (TSHP)

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, 12Ships has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. 12Ships has a total market capitalization of $17.87 million and $936,785.00 worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 12Ships coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00067506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.68 or 0.00864528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00050776 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00037945 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.56 or 0.04382014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00019840 BTC.

12Ships Profile

12Ships (CRYPTO:TSHP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,981,830,588 coins and its circulating supply is 4,951,928,541 coins. The official website for 12Ships is www.12ships.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling 12Ships

