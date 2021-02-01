137 Shares in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Bought by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 137 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 86.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $247.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.97. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of -95.76 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $319.34.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Wix.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $292.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.88.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

