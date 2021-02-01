1,380 Shares in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PALL opened at $208.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.32. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $137.51 and a twelve month high of $273.16.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.