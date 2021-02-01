140166 Boosts General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target to $180.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price target upped by 140166 from $162.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of General Dynamics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.94.

GD stock opened at $146.68 on Friday. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $190.08. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.01 and a 200 day moving average of $147.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $983,763,000 after purchasing an additional 717,910 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in General Dynamics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,756,000 after purchasing an additional 230,752 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in General Dynamics by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,529,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,763,000 after purchasing an additional 162,847 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 890,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,270,000 after buying an additional 214,890 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 791,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,567,000 after buying an additional 122,700 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

