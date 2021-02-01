140166 Increases Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $190.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target lifted by 140166 from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SWKS. Mizuho lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $174.24.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $169.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $188.34.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total transaction of $2,191,515.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $156,286.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,627.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $200,230,000 after acquiring an additional 670,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,636,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,129,580,000 after purchasing an additional 653,069 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,214,000 after purchasing an additional 564,004 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,435,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

