1,414 Shares in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Acquired by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 52.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $221,338.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,961.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LAMR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $80.78 on Monday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.41 and its 200-day moving average is $72.75.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.56). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $386.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

