1,443 Shares in United States Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Acquired by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

USO opened at $35.18 on Monday. United States Oil Fund, LP has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.27.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USO).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.