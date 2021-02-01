1,741 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Purchased by Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,741 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 2.3% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in Cigna by 6.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.1% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 875 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 208,143 shares of company stock valued at $45,055,720. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Shares of CI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $216.84. The stock had a trading volume of 31,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,032. The firm has a market cap of $78.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $230.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.24 and a 200 day moving average of $191.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

