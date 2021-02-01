$18.90 Million in Sales Expected for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will post sales of $18.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.75 million to $50.00 million. Esperion Therapeutics reported sales of $980,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,828.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $236.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $225.66 million to $268.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $91.79 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $138.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.52) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The company’s revenue was up 290.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.52) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

ESPR traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.95. 8,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,584. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $76.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.95. The stock has a market cap of $918.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 294,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 38,213 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

