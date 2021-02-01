1,865 Shares in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Acquired by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000.

NYSEARCA:IWC traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.76. 803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,732. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.70. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $140.78.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

