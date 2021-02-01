1,875 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VICI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in VICI Properties by 216.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $828,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 14.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 152,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 19,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 17.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 64,980 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.48.

VICI opened at $25.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $28.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.19%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $121,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,602.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

