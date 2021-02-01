192,885 Shares in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 192,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,409,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth $2,064,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $1,033,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $4,292,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $1,165,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $38.77 on Monday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

