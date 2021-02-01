1irstcoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $67,993.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $29.49 million and $67,993.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00002495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00089876 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000852 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00015691 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.11 or 0.00236993 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,968,549 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

