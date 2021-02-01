$2.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) will announce $2.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.06 billion. Santander Consumer USA reported sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year sales of $8.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $8.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $8.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Santander Consumer USA.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

SC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at $2,329,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 625.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 89,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 77,543 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares during the period.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. Santander Consumer USA has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 59.10, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.22.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Santander Consumer USA (SC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.