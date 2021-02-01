$2.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to announce $2.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.69. T. Rowe Price Group reported earnings per share of $1.87 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year earnings of $11.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $12.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.97 to $13.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.96. 11,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,926. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $169.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.01.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,129,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,452,763,000 after acquiring an additional 563,135 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,897,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $371,554,000 after acquiring an additional 166,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,333,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,161,000 after purchasing an additional 180,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,495,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,724,000 after purchasing an additional 172,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 846,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,425,000 after purchasing an additional 193,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

