200 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Purchased by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,834,000 after acquiring an additional 261,748 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,797,000 after buying an additional 369,326 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 583,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,889,000 after buying an additional 51,361 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 507,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after buying an additional 11,793 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 421,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APD opened at $266.76 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.20.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

