$213.29 Million in Sales Expected for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will announce sales of $213.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $213.20 million and the highest is $213.38 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year sales of $795.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $795.40 million to $795.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $867.51 million, with estimates ranging from $866.90 million to $868.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.33 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 542,823 shares in the company, valued at $16,718,948.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David J. Hollister sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $9,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,763,831 shares in the company, valued at $115,925,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth about $17,386,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,776,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,730,000. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,065,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $39.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.80. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $54.62.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

