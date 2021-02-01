21,768 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) Purchased by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 77,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJO opened at $24.79 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $25.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.48.

