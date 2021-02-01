$221.57 Million in Sales Expected for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will post $221.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $221.00 million and the highest is $222.00 million. Okta reported sales of $167.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year sales of $822.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $821.68 million to $822.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Okta.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.80.

Shares of Okta stock traded up $7.36 on Monday, reaching $266.37. The company had a trading volume of 845,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,139. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $259.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.53. Okta has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $287.35.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $10,560,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,638 shares in the company, valued at $14,497,031.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 296,650 shares of company stock valued at $72,353,557. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Okta by 2,057.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Okta (OKTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.