2,258 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Bought by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $63.83 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.77.

