230 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Purchased by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 18,498.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,416,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,625 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in DocuSign by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,552 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 4,419.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 752,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,892,000 after acquiring an additional 735,504 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 283.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 749,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,718,000 after acquiring an additional 554,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,878,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU opened at $232.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.88 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.36 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,019,964.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $1,304,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,546 shares in the company, valued at $48,244,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,704 shares of company stock worth $9,349,067 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOCU. Morgan Stanley raised DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.95.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.