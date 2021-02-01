2,350 Shares in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALV. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 410,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,899,000 after purchasing an additional 169,617 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 196,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after buying an additional 138,737 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,696,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,267,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Autoliv by 867.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $258,868.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALV shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

ALV opened at $88.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.16 and a fifty-two week high of $95.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

