235,365 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Purchased by Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 235,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,000. Alerian MLP ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,880,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,469,000 after purchasing an additional 203,300 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,343,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,795,000 after acquiring an additional 418,031 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,203,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,857,000 after acquiring an additional 127,042 shares during the period. VCU Investment Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. VCU Investment Management Co now owns 725,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 663,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 50,502 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $27.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $41.55.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

