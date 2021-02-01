2,510 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 759,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,201,000 after buying an additional 34,487 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 825.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 22,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,594,000 after buying an additional 20,461 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,540,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 24,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWR opened at $86.55 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $57.85 and a 52-week high of $107.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.46.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

