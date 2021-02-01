27,352 Shares in Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF Shares (BATS:VFMF) Bought by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF Shares (BATS:VFMF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,000. Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF Shares makes up about 0.6% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF Shares by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF Shares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $387,000.

Get Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF Shares alerts:

VFMF stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,906 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.08.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF Shares (BATS:VFMF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.