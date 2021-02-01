$274.07 Million in Sales Expected for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will announce $274.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $266.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $279.40 million. Duluth reported sales of $259.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year sales of $656.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $649.10 million to $662.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $701.03 million, with estimates ranging from $672.20 million to $729.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Duluth.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Duluth had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $135.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Duluth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Duluth by 343.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Duluth in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Duluth by 256.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 16,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Duluth has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85. The company has a market cap of $367.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.78.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duluth (DLTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.