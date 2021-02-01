$3.25 Million in Sales Expected for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) will announce sales of $3.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.25 million and the lowest is $2.70 million. Spero Therapeutics posted sales of $3.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year sales of $10.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.10 million to $11.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.25 million, with estimates ranging from $9.00 million to $18.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.05. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 768.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.43%. The company had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 14,933 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $278,052.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Cristina Larkin sold 12,000 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 401,570 shares of company stock valued at $5,757,109. 17.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 24,696 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the period. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRO traded up $1.07 on Monday, reaching $19.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,043. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The company has a market cap of $521.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.25.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

