$30.97 Million in Sales Expected for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to post $30.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.60 million to $31.50 million. SmartFinancial posted sales of $25.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year sales of $117.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.80 million to $119.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $120.53 million, with estimates ranging from $118.53 million to $124.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SmartFinancial.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 380.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.93. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $22.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $301.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmartFinancial (SMBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.