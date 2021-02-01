$31.01 Billion in Sales Expected for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) will post $31.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Kroger’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.37 billion. The Kroger posted sales of $28.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full year sales of $132.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.13 billion to $133.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $127.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $126.72 billion to $128.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Kroger in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lowered The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

In other news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $518,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,485.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Kroger by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,850,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,337,000 after purchasing an additional 690,710 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Kroger by 27.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,172,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,345 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in The Kroger by 29.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,059,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,346 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The Kroger by 23.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,664,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,718 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in The Kroger by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,138,000 after acquiring an additional 429,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

KR stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.70. 12,701,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,450,317. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.42. The Kroger has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $18.00 per share. This represents a $72.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 213.65%. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

