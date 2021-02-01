$334.18 Million in Sales Expected for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will post sales of $334.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $327.60 million to $341.30 million. Callaway Golf reported sales of $311.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Callaway Golf.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELY. Raymond James increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.55.

Callaway Golf stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.51. 1,253,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,501. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 2.16. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.69.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $137,530.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $528,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $183,008.09. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 7.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 333.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.