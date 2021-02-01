3,400 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Purchased by Falcon Point Capital LLC

Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 488.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $5,785,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 129,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $9,510,726.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,201.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,284,540 shares of company stock valued at $155,469,594.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.64. 383,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,551,368. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.23. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $76.88. The stock has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of -107.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Pinterest to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.39.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.