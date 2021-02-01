3,471 Shares in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Bought by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STAY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STAY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of STAY stock opened at $14.68 on Monday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $15.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.37 million. Extended Stay America’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

