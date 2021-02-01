350,000 Shares in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 350,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,651,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Power Integrations by 98.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 27,635 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at $3,981,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Power Integrations by 92.9% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 605,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,553,000 after buying an additional 291,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 96.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Power Integrations news, Director Steven Sharp sold 28,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,997,686.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,426.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,163,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,924,357.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,616 shares of company stock worth $6,716,509. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POWI. Cowen lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

Power Integrations stock opened at $80.55 on Monday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $99.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.99.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

