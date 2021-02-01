39,285 Shares in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Bought by Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 39,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000. DISH Network comprises 0.9% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in DISH Network in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DISH Network by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,844,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.09. The stock had a trading volume of 78,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,935,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $42.62.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on DISH Network from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.