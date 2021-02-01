$396.91 Million in Sales Expected for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will post $396.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $391.73 million to $401.60 million. Minerals Technologies posted sales of $440.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, CL King increased their target price on Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Minerals Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Minerals Technologies stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,084. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.14 and its 200-day moving average is $56.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 11,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $726,602.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,987 shares in the company, valued at $5,168,559.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 11,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total value of $728,669.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,978,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,862 shares of company stock worth $1,966,099. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

