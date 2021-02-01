3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Up 9.5%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) shot up 9.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.02 and last traded at $38.91. 7,734,349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 29,533,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.54.

Several research firms have recently commented on DDD. B. Riley increased their price objective on 3D Systems from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. William Blair raised 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.98 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,479 shares of company stock valued at $309,561. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 23.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,065 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 12.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 894,147 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after buying an additional 101,283 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 8.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,345 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 73.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,100 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 23,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 78.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 39,950 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

