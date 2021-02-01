3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $196.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past month, 3M’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company performed well in the fourth of 2020, beating both earnings and sales estimates. In the quarters ahead, it is well-positioned to benefit from its solid product portfolio, restructuring actions, inorganic actions and shareholder-friendly policies. Demand is expected to be high in various end markets, including personal safety, home improvement and others. For 2021, the company expects adjusted earnings of $9.20-$9.70 and year-over-year sales growth of 5-8%. However, the impacts of 2020 headwinds, raw material prices and divestitures are expected to hurt earnings in 2021. Also, woes related to huge debts and international exposure as well as expenses related to research and development, and restructuring charges might be concerning.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.58.

MMM opened at $175.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

In other 3M news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 14,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

