$4.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will announce $4.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.40 billion. Ross Stores reported sales of $4.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year sales of $12.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.32 billion to $12.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.45 billion to $17.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROST. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. OTR Global cut shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MU Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 713,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,609,000 after purchasing an additional 80,860 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.20. 46,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,768. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.90. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

