407 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Purchased by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 407 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

ABT stock opened at $123.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $124.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.