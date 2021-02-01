4,149 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,000. BlackRock makes up 0.8% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,316,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,305,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,953,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,101,108,000 after buying an additional 47,227 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,359,000 after buying an additional 77,637 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 671,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $378,159,000 after buying an additional 29,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 453,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,456,000 after buying an additional 65,228 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,705. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $11.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $712.50. 15,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,379. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $722.31 and its 200-day moving average is $638.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $108.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.93%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

