$455.45 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will post $455.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $423.80 million and the highest is $512.42 million. Compass Minerals International posted sales of $500.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.79 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on CMP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMP. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 54.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 685,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,712,000 after buying an additional 241,776 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 871,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,707,000 after acquiring an additional 211,217 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 786.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 170,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 150,989 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 142.5% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 173,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 102,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth $5,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMP traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.59. 10,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,458. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $34.39 and a 12 month high of $66.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.66.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

