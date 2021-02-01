4,556 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $233.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.92 and its 200-day moving average is $206.17. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $247.58.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

