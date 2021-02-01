489 Shares in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Acquired by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HYMB. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 62,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 386.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 105.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 11,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYMB opened at $59.97 on Monday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.16 and a 52 week high of $61.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.67.

