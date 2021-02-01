$495.13 Million in Sales Expected for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will announce sales of $495.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $501.10 million and the lowest is $489.15 million. Helen of Troy reported sales of $442.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HELE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HELE. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 34.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 55.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HELE stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $245.26. 207,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.10. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

