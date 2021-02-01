$50.58 Billion in Sales Expected for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) will announce $50.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen posted sales of $47.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year sales of $200.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $199.69 billion to $201.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $214.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $207.68 billion to $232.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.91.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded up $2.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,358,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,209. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,463.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,431,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,954,000 after buying an additional 66,502 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,266,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,762,000 after buying an additional 794,449 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,912,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,987,000 after buying an additional 131,250 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1,046.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,976,000 after buying an additional 1,139,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 15.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,746,000 after purchasing an additional 117,587 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.