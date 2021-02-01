5,296 Shares in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,296 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 169.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $74.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.88 and a 200-day moving average of $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.796 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.50%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

